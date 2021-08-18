Pontefract Cricket League: Reece and Scully are five alive as West Bretton maintain challenge

West Bretton bowler Anthony Scully.

A nine-wicket success maintained Bretton’s outside chance of taking the title as they are 26 points behind leaders Ackworth with four games remaining. But Crofton now seemed resigned to relegation as they remain second from bottom, 56 points behind the team above them.

The match was over inside 43 overs as Crofton’s decision to bat first did not work when they were skittled out for 79 with only Zamurad Khan (16) and Tejpal Cheema (15) reaching double figures. All the damage was done by Scully, who took 5-41 and Reece 5-28.

Bretton’s batsmen had no worries reaching the small target, losing just one wicket with Jonny Winwood (57no) leading them home.

Streethouse were unable to put a dent in Ackworth’s title hopes as they lost by 112 runs.

After being put in, Ackworth responded by putting together a good batting display, led by Lovepreet Singh (86no), to reach 258-8 from their 46 overs. Amjad Hussain was the pick of Streethouse’s bowlers with 3-44 while Craig Bryant and Craig Ellison took two wickets each.

Streethouse were all out for 146 in response, despite an unbeaten 70 from Dylan Bowles, who hit 10 fours and a six.

Oulton’s march towards promotion from Division Two continued with a five-wicket win over Nostell St Oswald.

Jonathan Henshaw (41) and Ryan Healey (29no) led them home after Nostell were bowled out for 115.

Healey was the chief destroyer, taking 4-17 while Craig Bond (47) top scored for Nostell who remain in seventh.

Another of the promotion challengers, Kippax, were too strong for Old Sharlston.

After Kippax made 212-9 with Dale McMullan taking 5-43, Sharlston were all out for 171 despite 70 by Tom Craig and 35 by Michael Harwood.

Calder Grove won a close contest with Notton to maintain their promotion bid in Division Three.

James Davies top scored with 39 as Grove made 152 then held their nerve in the field to keep their opponents to 143-9. Dale Crowder (36) was Notton’s top runmaker while Joe Grove (4-47) was their best bowler.

Old Sharlston boosted hopes of avoiding relegation with a win over Newton Hill.

Berlin Bernadin’s superb 109 brought them home for a three-wicket success after Newton Hill made 207 with Chris Colley hitting 53 and Ajit Sukumaran taking 4-39.

Horbury Bridge compiled an impressive 304-6 total as they also boosted their chances of avoiding the drop with a victory over Featherstone Town.

Jack Machin (69), Sam Perkin (55no), Vishalkumar Patel (49) and Christopher Driver (45) all contributed in a good batting effort before Town were bowled out for 81 with Patel (3-17) leading the bowling.

Pledwick’s promotion chances suffered a big blow as they went down by 79 runs to Thurnscoe Institute.

They were all out for 144 in reply to 223-6 with Jonathan Banks hitting 48 and Paul Hanks 36.

Nick Finnigan’s impressive unbeaten 96 helped Denby Grange to a 30-run win over Allerton Bywater in Division Four.

Grange posted a 151-9 score before bowling their opponents out for 121 with Matthew Cappleman taking 6-39 and Finnigan 3-29.

Second-placed Normanton St Johns kept the pressure on the Division Five leaders when they recorded a 70-run victory over West Bretton seconds.

A strong batting performance saw Normanton pile up 284-8 from their 40 overs with Kumar Gadhraj hitting 68, Lewis Mason 65, Mommhed Hanif 47 and Suleman Rayat 41.

Keith Whitehouse hit 105 and fellow opener Darren Crossland 55 as Bretton’s reply started well before falling away under pressure to score quick runs.

They ended on 214-9 with Hanif (7-38) doing most of the damage.

Ryan Peate’s 5-16 helped Crigglestone to stay on promotion track in Division Six.

Opponents Darton were shot out for 52 with Kabir Bisht also claiming 3-2 and Lee Speight 2-17.