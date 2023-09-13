Pontefract Cricket League: Streethouse stay top but title race goes down to final week

Watch more videos on Shots!

An impressive nine-wicket win over Askern Welfare took them to the brink of the title as they remain eight points clear of closest challengers Oulton, who were also winners to ensure the title race goes right down to the last week of the season.

Ismail Patel paved the way for Streethouse as he took 5-20 to put the skids under Askern, who were all out for just 92.

Streethouse then raced to victory in 19 overs with Mark Robinson hitting 43 and Brent Law 35no.

Ismail Patel took a five-wicket haul in Streethouse's victory over Askern Welfare. Photo by Scott Merrylees

Oulton posted a 256-7 total and won by 73 runs to knock third-placed Garforth Parish Church out of the title race.

Ryan Healey led the way with a knock of 125 that included 13 fours and five sixes.

William Harrison weighed in with 42 and Ben Child hit 31.

Child followed up with a match clinching 5-6 and with Clark Harrison taking 3-56 and Sagar Shanghavi 2-60 Garforth were dismissed for 183.

West Bretton moved above Parish into third with a 10-wicket thrashing of Nostell St Oswald.

None of the Nostell batsmen could reach double figures as they were shot out for 31 with Chris Degnan taking 6-8 and Anthony Scully 4-17.

South Kirkby remain in relegation trouble after losing by 83 runs to Crofton Phoenix.

Philip Howell claimed 5-84, but Crofton were able to total 279 as Moosa Azad hit nine fours and five sixes in a knock of 83 and Yasir Mehmood hit 45.

Kirkby were all out for 196 in reply, Jake Rimmington scoring 58. Syed Ahsan Shah (4-34) and Wajid Hussain (3-49) were the main destroyers.

Old Sharlston lost a close game by seven runs to Frickley Colliery and prop up the table.

Chasing Frickley’s 164-9, they were all out for 157 despite Dale McMullan’s 44.

Matthew Pinder (6-33) did much of the damage for Colliery whose top scorers were Ollie Mitchell (30) and Lewis Binns (28).

Ryan Kelsall (5-37) was the pick of Sharlston’s bowlers.

An unbroken 126-run stand between Abdulla Alikozai (67no) and Mahmadsoyeb Gheewala (56no) saw Kippax home for an eight-wicket success against Hemsworth MW.