It was all the more impressive as it was achieved against Askern Welfare who came into the game on top of the table.

Electing to bat first proved a good decision for Bretton as they made 227-4 from their 46 overs with George Naylor (51no) top scoring and valuable contributions also from John Ashton (47), Luke Smith (40) and Tony Rushforth (30no).

Askern were reduced to 109-8, but kept fighting before they eventually fell 20 runs short. Mohamed Uvais (4-47) and Anthony Scully (3-84) did much of the damage.

Anthony Scully took three wickets in West Bretton's win over Askern Welfare.

Ismail Patel claimed 5-31 as Streethouse restricted South Kirkby to 140-9 then went on to win by eight wickets.

Brent Law (74no) and Patel (48no) led the reply while Philip Howell (35) had top scored for Kirkby.

Nostell St Oswald bounced back to winning ways with a seven-wicket victory over Old Sharlston.

Although Tom Craig hit 50 Sharlston were bowled out for 114 with Devansh Sehara (6-10) doing most of the damage.

Jack Machin (46no) and Andrew Waterson (37no) then led the response as Nostell reached their target with more than 14 overs to spare.

Ahmad Hussain’s 4-40 proved in vain as Crofton Phoenix lost by three wickets to Hemsworth MW.

Jack Whale (36) and Altaf Patel (33) led Hemsworth home after Crofton had been bowled out for 174. Muhammad Abrar (26) and Wajid Hussain (26) were their top scorers with Scott Latimer taking 3-23 and Jack Heritage 3-41.

Oulton were all out for 106 as they lost by five wickets to Kippax.

Intekhab Ravat (4-36) and Imran Maqsood (3-47) were their main destroyers before Vasimraja Truckwala (29) and Abdulla Alikozai (28) led Kippax home.

Frickley Colliery went top of the Premier after an 18-run win over Garforth Parish Church.

Lewis Binns top scored with 88, including 14 boundaries, as Frickley reached 229-8 from their 46 overs.

Garforth had a good go at reaching their target, but fell just short, all out for 211 with Kieran McIntyre taking 6-61.

Championship leaders Knottingley Town maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a convincing 133-run win over Stainborough.

Bradley Davis (65no), Andrew Lund (47) and Richard Carter (41) led the way as Town made 241.

Matthew Daniel (4-26) and Alex Clemo (4-11) then led with the ball as Stainborough were dismissed for 108.

Whitley Bridge won their first league game of the season when they beat Hooton Pagnell by five wickets.

Chris Welburn brought them home with an unbeaten 86 that included 14 fours and a six.

Elliott Fletcher’s 4-90 proved in vain as Hundhill Hall lost by 102 runs to Darton, who were able to make 270-7.

Hall were all out for 168 in reply with Joshua Hurcomb (42) top scoring.

Newton Hill won a close game by 18 runs when they took on Horbury Bridge in Division One.

Prospects for victory did not look great when they were bowled out for 142 despite 44 from Chris Colley.

Sam Perkin (7-39) was their main destroyer, but his Horbury team were then bowled out for 124 with Matthew Wardell making more than half the runs with a knock of 68 that included nine fours and four sixes.

The rest of the batsmen had no answer to Colley who went one better than Perkin in taking 8-36.

Calder Grove won a remarkable game despite being bowled out for 76 by Oulton seconds.

Scott Reyner (5-11) and Ben Harrison (3-22) responded to the task after the disappointing batting effort as Oulton were shot out for 70.