Pontefract League round-up: Craig Bryant is a six hit as Streethouse earn first win

Streethouse's Gary Rhodes, who hit 30 against Frickley Colliery.

The perennial title challengers have struggled at the start of 2021, but displays had improved in recent weeks and now they have a first win to celebrate after beating a Frickley Colliery side that only previously lost once this season.

Craig Bryant did most to bring about the change of fortunes as he took 6-66 to help dismiss Frickley for 161 to fall 16 runs short of Streethouse’s 177-9.

Amjad Hussain (42) top scored for Streethouse while Gary Rhodes hit a valuable 30 and Asad Bukhari 28.

Frickley’s best performers were Jack Danks (3-47) and Matthew Pinder (36).

Elsewhere in Division One, West Bretton moved up to fifth with a six-wicket success at Darton.

George Naylor (26) and David Hoyle (24no) brought them home after Chris Degnan had put the skids under the Darton batsmen with impressive 7-37 figures.

Crofton Phoenix suffered a five-wicket defeat at home to Hatfield Town after being bowled out for 158 despite a battling 73 from skipper Zamurad Khan, who hit 11 fours and three sixes.

A thrilling Division Two game saw Nostell St Oswald squeeze home by one wicket against Garforth Parish Church.

An unbeaten 62 from Aakash Dutta saw Nostell edge the contest after Dutta had also bowled well to take 5-45 in Garforth’s 128 all out.

Danny Bullock’s 6-56 proved in vain as Old Sharlston were all out for 149 to lose by 59 runs to Brodsworth Main.

Ryan Kelsall (34) and Tom Craig (32) were top scorers.

Streethouse seconds remain winless at the bottom of Division Two after they suffered a five-wicket defeat to third-placed Knottingley Town.

Martin Rhodes hit a battling 57, but Streethouse were all out for 134 with Karl Buxton taking 4-30.

Edward Booth then brought Knottingley home with an unbeaten 46 from just 27 balls while Richard Carter hit 30 and Buxton 26. Craig Ellison was Streethouse’s best bowler with 4-67.

Second-placed Pledwick maintained their challenge in Division Three as they beat Horbury Bridge by five wickets.

Good bowling from Matthew Clegg (3-27), Alex Lidgard (3-23) and Owen Leith (3-30) set up the victory as Horbury were dismissed for 113.

Clegg followed up with an important knock as he made an unbeaten 34 in Pledwick’s successful reply, which defied the efforts of Sam Kent (3-40) and Karen Patel (2-27).

Notton dropped to fourth after being bowled out for 74 on their way to a six-wicket defeat to Ackworth seconds.

Only Mike Pretorius (30) and Nigel Pinfield (19) reached double figures in a poor batting effort from the promotion seekers. Brett Russell then took 4-18 in vain in Ackworth’s reply.

An unbeaten 84 from Ben Brown set Calder Grove on the way to an 134-run win over Barnby Dun.

Support came from Jake Holliday (52) as Grove were able to post a 216-9 score. Barnby Dun were then all out for 82 in reply with Alex Brown taking 4-13, Ben Brown 3-34 and Joseph Clough 2-18.

Newton Hill climbed the table with a 17-run success against Featherstone Town.

A number of batsmen made valuable contributions in Newton Hill’s 202, including Samuel Foxy with 47, Alex Boardman 33no and Ali Asim 28.

Wickets were hard to come by in Featherstone’s reply, but the visitors were unable to keep up with the asking rate as they ended on 185-5. Boardman took 2-30.

Despite an excellent century from Nick Finnigan, Denby Grange went down by four wickets to South Kirkby seconds.

Finnigan struck 15 fours and three sixes in his knock of 106 and with support from Ian Preece (53) Grange were able to post a challenging 221-5 score.

But Kirkby also batted well and timed their run chase well to get home with three balls to spare, Matthew Crompton (57) and skipper Jacob Peacock (52no from 38 balls) top scoring and Craig Murphy taking 3-54.

Division Five leaders Normanton St John’s maintained their unbeaten record with a four-wicket win at Bentley Colliery.

Kumar Gadhraj (62no) brought them home after Bentley were restricted to 151-7 with Suleman Rayat taking 3-49.

Although they bowled opponents Whitley Bridge seconds out for 110, Crigglestone fell to an eight-run defeat as they were dismissed for 102 in their Division Six contest.