Record breaking skipper David Wainwright bags five in Castleford victory

Former Yorkshire and Derbyshire spinner Wainwright became only the second bowler in the league’s history to top 150 wickets last year and has now taken over at the top of the list with another outstanding display as Castleford beat Clifton Alliance by seven wickets.

The skipper claimed 5-60 and now has close to 200 victims in his seven years playing in the league with Castleford, at an average of less than 15. He is also in the top 10 all-time leading run scorers as well.

In last Saturday’s match he was backed up by a good bowling effort from Jack Young, who took 4-45, but Clifton were still able to make 207 from their 50 overs.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Castleford captain David Wainwright has broken the Yorkshire Premier League North wicket taking record.

They looked likely to make more after a 158-run opening stand between Scott Hopkinson (77) and Andrew Simpson (74) before Wainwright and Young began to weave their magic.

Castleford’s reply got off to a fine start as well with Calum Rowe (51) and Brayden Clark (81), who hit nine boundaries, putting on 106 for the first wicket.

Clark then combined with Liam Hyde for a 60-run third-wicket partnership to take the side close to their target.

Hyde saw the job through with an unbeaten 52 from 42 balls, including seven fours and a six, and Castleford got home with 3-3 overs to spare.