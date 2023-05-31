​After losing their unbeaten record the previous week, Thornes recorded a comfortable six-wicket success at home to Treeton to move back up to third in the table.

Sharma was their star performer, taking 2-28 with the ball before going on hit an unbeaten half century to lead the Wakefield side home.

Treeton elected to bat first, but were all out for 149 as all four Thornes bowlers used enjoyed success.

Wakefield Thornes wicketkeeper Joe Billings dives to takes a catch. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Matty Taylor and Joshua Hen-Boisen both finished with figures of 3-32 while Dylan Hurst joined Sharma in taking two wickets.

Thornes’ reply began poorly with opener James Wolfenden out for a duck from the fourth ball of the innings.

But Kieran Donnachie (34) and Joe Billings (13) steadied the ship and an unbroken 62-run fifth wicket stand between Sharma and Jawad Akhtar completed the job for the hosts.

Sharma hit seven fours and two sixes in an unbeaten 62-ball knock of 54 while Akhtar was not out on 37 at the finish.

Shubham Sharma took 2-28 for Wakefield Thornes. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Wakefield Thornes’ second team had a mixed weekend, losing in the league, but winning a round two Mick Savage Trophy tie.

Openers Nicholas England (72) and Arsh Gupta (55) paved the way for an 86-run win in the cup game against Penistone as they put on 129 for the first wicket.

With James Donnachie going on to make 31no and Jonathan Scott 30 Thornes went on to make 256-7 from their 40 overs. Penistone were then bowled out for 170 as Scott claimed 3-23 and there were two wickets each for Junaid Yousaf, Adam Naz and Hasan Khan.

In the YSPL Division One a day earlier Thornes had been bowled out for 109 by Aston Hall as only Scott (28) and George Harrison (20) put up much resistance against and attack led by Niaz Khan (5-34).

Josh Hen-Boisen delivers for Wakefield Thornes.

Aston were reduced to 12-3 in their reply, with Rob Stephenson taking 2-21, but recovered to seal victory with only one more wicket lost.

Hasan Khan (4-15) and Ayaz Ali Masood (3-13) helped bowl Denby Grange out for 85 as Wakefield Thornes’ thirds won their Pontefract Division Three game by six wickets.

Stephen Batty (35) top scored in Thornes’ reply.