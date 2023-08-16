​Shubham Sharma's five star display delivers boost for Wakefield Thornes

​Shubham Sharma played the starring role as he took five wickets when the home side were only able to muster 103 runs in reply to the Wakefield team's 180 total.

Treeton did reach 73-3 as Sam Drury (32) and Viraj Bhosale (28), but lost their last seven wickets for 30 runs as Sharma claimed 5-23 in 11 overs and was backed up by Matty Taylor (2-14).

Thornes had earlier survived a mid innings collapse as they went from 71-2 to 76-6.

Shubham Sharma took five wickets for Wakefield Thornes. Picture: Scott Merrylees

But after top order man Jamie Rhodes had made 38 they found useful runs from the lower order with Imran Mahboob hitting 43, Taylor 21 and skipper Greg Wadsworth 20.

Victory lifted Thornes back up to fourth with four matches remaining and still an outside chance of catching leaders Sheffield Collegiate who are 16 points ahead of them.

Wakefield Thornes seconds were all out for 96 as they lost by 64 runs to Aston Hall seconds in the YSPL Division One.

Only Brad Green (30) and George Harrison (21) put up much resistance in a disappointing effort.

Aston Hall had been dismissed for 160 with Adam Naz taking 4-31 and Jamie Howarth 2-22.

A brisk half century from Saqlain Shahzad helped Wakefield Thornes’ thirds to post a big enough target to achieve winning points in their Pontefract Division Three game against Denby Grange.

Shahzad hit 62 from 36 balls, including seven fours and four sixes, while Safiullah Abrar contributed 42, Joe Cuthbertson 32 and Alfie Maddy 23 in Thornes’ 200-7 from 40 overs.

Denby Grange lost two early wickets in their reply and were reduced to 74-5 despite 34 from opener Scott Walker.

They put up some resistance with Elliott Robson hitting 36 and Alex Jolly 32, but were eventually all out for 158 to fall 42 runs short.