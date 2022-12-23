Champions Woodlands, who reached the last 16 last season, will be joined by Townville and Pudsey St Lawrence.

Both Townville and Pudsey St Lawrence will feature in the preliminary round on Sunday, April 30, while Woodlands have a bye to the first round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woodlands and Townville are both in Group One while Pudsey St Lawrence are in Group Two of a competition which now has open entry.

Conor Harvey is likely to be a key player for Townville CC in their 2023 campaign, which will include a go at the National Club Championship.

Townville begin their challenge with an away tie against Yorkshire Cricket Southern Premier League team Barnsley at Shaw Lane and if they win they would then be away to the 2022 North Yorkshire South Durham League champions Middlesbrough.

Townville will meet Pudsey St Lawrence in their opening Bradford League Premier game of 2023 with the game away as next season starts on Saturday, April 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their first home game in the league comes on April 22 with title challengers from last season New Farnley providing the opposition.

Methley also have a travel on their hands when they open next season as they will face Bradford & Bingley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They open their home campaign a week later against ambitious Premier Division new boys Jer Lane who have made some big signings in a bid to make an impact in their first year in the top flight.

Methley themselves will be hoping to make more of an impact and have a new captain in James Wainman as well as recruiting Kris Ward from Cleckheaton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Great Preston will be hoping to bounce straight back after the disappointment of relegation in 2022 and start their 2023 Division Three season at home to Brighouse on April 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will also host Brighouse in the first round of the Jack Hampshire Cup with the tie to take place on Sunday, April 30.

Preston have brought two new players in with Hayden Mortimer arriving from Garforth Parish Church and Chris Aplin joining from Acomb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Townville and Methley will play lower division opposition after being drawn out in the first round of the Priestley Cup on Sunday, April 30.

A trip to East Bierley awaits Townville while Methley are away to Sandal.

Advertisement Hide Ad