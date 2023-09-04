Townville's Conor Harvey hits six sixes in an over in Bradford League victory

Harvey became the first to achieve the feat since the formation of the Bradford Premier League when he launched into the bowling of Muhammad Hafeez.

He went on to make 55 from 20 balls and with centuries from skipper Jack Hughes (121) and Tom Brook (100) Townville were able to pile up 342-9.

Hughes struck 17 fours while Brook’s knock contained four sixes and nine fours and the pair put on 180 for the fifth wicket after Townville had been reduced to 39-4.

Hanging Heaton made 248-7 in their reply with Hughes taking 3-77 and Harry Clewett 3-78.

Townville have finished in third place with the same number of defeats as champions Woodlands, but lost their last game on Sunday after being bowled out for 115 to go down by nine wickets to Pudsey St Lawrence. Abdul Wahid top scored with 28.

Methley finished just one place above the relegation spots after losing their last two matches.

They put up a brave effort to chase New Farnley’s 299-6, but fell seven runs short, ending on 292-7 with skipper James Wainman hitting 75, Jordan Laban 58, Yasir Ali 56 and Jake Smart 43.

With four overs to go, Methley needed 62 to win, but with 49 coming from the next 18 balls, the target was reduced to 13 from the final over. Crucially for New Farnley, Alex Lilley removed both Ali and Smart to seal victory for his side.