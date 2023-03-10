Wakefield Thornes Cricket Club start anniversary plans with ex-players reunion

For 50 years before that the ground was the home and sportsground of the old Patons and Baldwins mill.

To celebrate the twin anniversary of 50 years of Thornes and 100 years of cricket at Field Lane, the Wakefield club is holding a number of events throughout the year.

In July they will be running their own version of the 'Hundred' with current and past Thornes teams competing with a Wakefield Trinity select team.

Wakefield Thornes' leave the field after dismissing Great Ayton in the 2018 Yorkshire Premier League Play-Off final at Headingley.

But before then the club is kicking off the celebrations with an ex-players reunion and celebration to coincide with the home ECB Yorkshire Cricket Southern Premier League match against Cleethorpes on Saturday, April 29.

Long serving club secretary David Brooke is organising the event and would like to welcome any ex-players from Thornes or indeed Patons and Baldwins to the game.

"We'll also be launching the Wakefield Thornes CC 'Hall of Fame', where on annual basis we'll induct a number of club legends from years gone by – or indeed not so many years gone by!” said Thornes’ Chris Froggett.

"The game will start at 12 and for all guests there'll be light refreshments after the innings break and a hog roast after the game.

"We're indebted to one 'not so old boy' Phil Callaghan and GDL for their generous sponsorship of the day.”