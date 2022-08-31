Wakefield Thornes involved in thrilling tie with leaders Appleby Frodingham
Wakefield Thornes were agonisingly denied victory in a thrilling finish to their big game with Yorkshire Southern Premier League leaders Appleby Frodingham.
After five straight wins Thornes were making a late dash towards the title, but needed to beat the table toppers in their bank holiday Monday match.
They came so close to achieving their aim, but the game ended in a tie with both teams scoring 202 and left the placings unaltered with Appleby Frodingham staying 16 points ahead with just one match remaining.
After electing to bat first, the leaders were restricted by good bowling from Matty Taylor (2-51), Orminder Singh (2-42) and Jawad Akhtar (2-29) as they reached 202-7 in their 50 overs.
Thornes’ reply saw Kieran Donnachie hit 29 and James Rhodes 30, but they were reduced to 94-6 and 136-8 before Jawad Akhtar and Imran Mahboob came together for a ninth wicket stand that threatened to turn the game the Wakefield side’s way.
Both hit 33no in an unbroken partnership of 66 and all results were possible going into the final over of the match, but Thornes ended on 202-8.
A knock of 76 from Joe Billings helped Wakefield to a three-wicket win over Sheffield Collegiate on Saturday.
Chasing Sheffield’s 238-9, they got home with two overs to spare as Billings cracked 10 boundaries and support came from Matthew Jordan (44) and James Wolfenden (31).
Taylor (4-66) and Singh (3-54) did most to restrict the Collegiate batsmen.