After electing to bat first the Wakefield team set a challenging target in reaching 210-8 from their 40 overs, but were unable to prevent their opponents from chasing down the runs to win with seven wickets in hand.

Thornes did not make the best of starts as they found themselves on 41-3 then 74-4 with only Joe Billings (29) making much of an impact among the top order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But they began to recover as James Wolfenden and Matty Taylor (19) came together.

Wakefield Thornes' first team suffered league and cup defeats at the weekend, but the seconds were victorious.

Wolfenden went on to reach his half century, hitting 51 from 71 balls before he was dismissed. Imran Mahboob upped the tempo with an unbeaten 41 from 30 balls and Dylan Hurst weighed in with 27no from 16 to help Thornes to what looked like a competitive total.

However, an 120-run opening stand between Yorkshire wicketkeeper Jonny Tattersall (62) and Luke Kilby (46) gave York a flying start to their reply.

And although they lost three wickets for 22 to give Thornes brief hope Ryan McKendy (42no) and Duncan Snell (29no) saw the hosts home with 3.3 overs to spare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield Thornes were also out of luck in their Yorkshire Southern Premier League game a day earlier as they lost by 60 runs at Tickhill.

The home team were able to pile up a big 281 total after being put in despite 5-55 from Jawad Akhtar and Taylor’s 3-56.

Thornes fell behind the asking rate in their reply and ended on 221-8 with Akhtar hitting 45, Taylor 31, Mahboob 30no, Kieran Donnachie 29 and Wolfenden 24.

Thornes seconds brought some cheer to the club with their 111-run success against Oughtibridge in the YSPL Division One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Openers Nicholas England and Arsh Gupta paved the way for the victory as both hit centuries in a commanding 244-run first wicket partnership.

England hit 15 fours and four sixes as he made 157 while Gupta hit 14 fours and two sixes in his 110 and Thornes went on to make 294-6.