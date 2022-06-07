Wakefield Thornes slip up again on day to forget against Doncaster Town

A disappointing batting effort was at the heart of an eight-wicket defeat to Doncaster Town.
Against opponents who executed the basic skills of line and length bowling and were backed up by a top class fielding display, Thornes were all out for just 71. Only James Wolfenden (18), Jamie Howarth (17) and Jawad Akhtar (12) reached double figures.
An opening partnership of 70 helped the visitors ease home in just 8.1 overs.
Wakefield Thornes seconds edged a nailbiter away at Oughtibridge with a seven-run Division One victory.
A big score looked on the cards when Joe Cuthbertson (70), Kieran Donnachie (36) and Jonny Scott (51) saw them reach 157-1 as they went in first.
But nine wickets then fell for just 39 as Thornes were dismissed for 195.
The Oughtibridge innings was a see-saw affair, but a fine spell of leg spin bowling from Adam Nasar (4-41) appeared to put Wakefield in the box seat with the home team 97-6.
A seventh wicket partnership of 64 saw Oughtibridge now favourites before inspired spells from seamers James Donnachie and George Harrison, who bowled the last five overs for just seven runs, pulled it back again for Thornes who eventually kept their opponents to 188-9.