Wakefield Thornes slip up again on day to forget against Doncaster Town

A disappointing batting effort was at the heart of an eight-wicket defeat to Doncaster Town.

Against opponents who executed the basic skills of line and length bowling and were backed up by a top class fielding display, Thornes were all out for just 71. Only James Wolfenden (18), Jamie Howarth (17) and Jawad Akhtar (12) reached double figures.

An opening partnership of 70 helped the visitors ease home in just 8.1 overs.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield Thornes suffered a third successive league defeat.

Wakefield Thornes seconds edged a nailbiter away at Oughtibridge with a seven-run Division One victory.

A big score looked on the cards when Joe Cuthbertson (70), Kieran Donnachie (36) and Jonny Scott (51) saw them reach 157-1 as they went in first.

But nine wickets then fell for just 39 as Thornes were dismissed for 195.

The Oughtibridge innings was a see-saw affair, but a fine spell of leg spin bowling from Adam Nasar (4-41) appeared to put Wakefield in the box seat with the home team 97-6.