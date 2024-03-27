Wakefield walking cricketers get chance to play for Yorkshire at Lord’s
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Yorkshire team were taking part in an MCC Walking Cricket festival against other county sides at the world famous Lord’s Cricket Ground.
Their 14-person squad included players from Leeds and Barnsley plus the 10-strong contingent of Wakefield players – Mel Wood, Michael Slater, Mark Johnson, John Smith-Warren, Diane Allison-Collin, Jill Booth, Muriel Johnson, Penny Cliffe, Sue Procter and Carol Smith.
The format of the tournament saw each mixed team play a selection of 40-ball matches in a round robin tournament.
Yorkshire played five matches and finished a very close second on the day, losing out on the title by just eight runs.
Player Jill told the Express: ”A magical day was enjoyed by everyone, followed by a tour of the ground."
Wakefield Walking Cricketers play under the U3A banner every Tuesday at the Indoor Football Centre at Thornes.
Walking Cricket was developed as a new concept in 2019 by the Yorkshire Cricket Federation and U3A – an organisation to support older people.
There are a number of health benefits to Walking Cricket, including aiding mobility and increasing health and wellbeing – including those living with mental health conditions.