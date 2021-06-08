Wakefield youngster Harry Duke taking his county chance with Yorkshire

Harry Duke, making an impact with Yorkshire CCC.

Former Queen Elizabeth Grammar School boy Harry has been a lively presence in the field since taking his place behind the stumps, keeping wicket to the likes of England bowlers Dom Bess and David Willey in three games so far for the White Rose county. But the 19-year-old has also shown there is much more to his game as his performances with the bat have been impressive too.

After being unlucky to collect a duck on his debut against Glamorgan at Cardiff the Wakefield-born player has gone on to make his maiden half century, when scoring 52 against arch enemy Lancashire, and proved that was no fluke with a follow-up 54 in this week’s win over Sussex. So far he has scored 135 runs at an average of 33.75.