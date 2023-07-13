Wakefield's Harry Duke is one of eight young talents to sign deals with Yorkshire CCC

Wicketkeeper Duke, along with Finlay Bean, Ben Cliff, Jafer Chohan, Harry Duke, Will Luxton, James Wharton, Matty Revis and Yash Vagadia have all signed new deals and committed their futures to the county team.

Duke, 21, already has first team experience, but has found it difficult to get in the senior side this year. He remains a talented batsman, however, who combines this with keeping wicket.

He has signed a one-year extension to stay with Yorkshire in 2024.

Harry Duke has signed a contract extension with Yorkshire CCC. (Photo by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

All-rounder Revis, 21, who has shown significant development over the last 12 months under Ottis Gibson and his coaching team, has signed a three-year extension with the club.

Fast bowler Cliff, 20 and left-handed batter Bean, 21, have both signed two-year extensions alongside leg-spinner Chohan, 21, batter Wharton, 22, and right-hander Luxton, 20.

Opener Bean preceded his contract announcement with a third LV= Insurance County Championship century of the season this week in the game with Worcestershire at New Road.

Newcastle-born youngster Vagadia, 19, has extended his maiden rookie contract by a year.

Darren Gough, Yorkshire’s managing director of cricket, said: “I’m delighted that we have secured these eight contract renewals this year.

“They are all players we want to keep and have our faith in and what’s great to see is that there are a lot of young players in those renewals – so I am over the moon.

“The club is very excited about the prospects we have with these talented young players – there is still growth for all of them, but they’ve all shown potential and talent when they’ve played and that’s what gives us drive and optimism going forward.

