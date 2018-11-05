England star George Burgess charged over gouging allegation

England prop George Burgess could face a five-match ban after being ordered to face a disciplinary regarding an alleged gouging offence.

The South Sydney star has been cited by New Zealand following an incident in yesterday's second Test at Anfield.

Ex-Bradford Bulls forward Burgess, 26, has been hit with a Grade D charge of "behaviour contrary to the true spirit of the game."

TV footage appeared to show the Dewsbury-born player gouge an eye of Kiwi captain Dallin Watene-Zelezniak during a tackle in the 60th minute of England's 20-14 win.

The incident went unpunished on the field but the Match Review Panel, appointed by the Rugby Football League, deemed it worthy of a charge that carries a suspension of between three and five matches.

The case will be heard by a three-man panel, including one representative each from England and New Zealand, on Tuesday night.

Any suspension will rule Burgess out of the third and final Test at Elland Road, Leeds on Sunday.

England have already won the series 2-0 having also beaten the Kiwis in Hull.