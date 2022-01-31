Here's a sample of Keith's pictures from a game in which goals from Joe Lumsden and Luke Hinsley gave Colls their first win of 2022 in the Pitching In Northern Premier League East and moved them up to 13th in the table.
More from the game in this Thursday's edition of the Pontefract & Castleford Express.
1. Safe hands
Pontefract Collieries' new goalkeeper George McMahon claims the ball. Picture: Keith A Handley
2. Defending the box
Defender Spencer Clarke looks to beat a Tadcaster player to the ball. Picture: Keith A Handley
3. Aerial challenge
Pontefract Collieries' Jimmy Williams challenges for the ball. Picture: Keith A Handley
4. Hold on there
Pontefract Collieries' centre-half Jack Steers keeps close tabs on a Tadcaster forward. Picture: Keith A Handley