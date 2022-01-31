Pontefract Collieries' right-back Jack Greenhough tries to block a cross in the game at Tadcaster Albion. Picture: Keith A Handley

10 pictures from Pontefract Collieries' vital victory at Tadcaster Albion

Pontefract Collieries came up with a vital 2-0 away victory at Tadcaster Albion - and Keith A Handley was there to capture the action.

By Tony Harber
Monday, 31st January 2022, 8:47 am

Here's a sample of Keith's pictures from a game in which goals from Joe Lumsden and Luke Hinsley gave Colls their first win of 2022 in the Pitching In Northern Premier League East and moved them up to 13th in the table.

More from the game in this Thursday's edition of the Pontefract & Castleford Express.

1. Safe hands

Pontefract Collieries' new goalkeeper George McMahon claims the ball. Picture: Keith A Handley

2. Defending the box

Defender Spencer Clarke looks to beat a Tadcaster player to the ball. Picture: Keith A Handley

3. Aerial challenge

Pontefract Collieries' Jimmy Williams challenges for the ball. Picture: Keith A Handley

4. Hold on there

Pontefract Collieries' centre-half Jack Steers keeps close tabs on a Tadcaster forward. Picture: Keith A Handley

