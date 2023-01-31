ACTION SPECIAL: 10 images from Horbury Town's Toolstation NCE League game against Brigg Town
Photographer Scott Merrylees was at the Slazengers Sports Complex where Horbury Town hosted Brigg Town in their latest game in the Toolstation NCE Division One.
Here’s a look at his images from a match in which Horbury tried in vain to break the visitors’ rearguard and eventually fell to a 2-0 defeat.
Despite the setback Horbury still remain in fifth place and are enjoying a great season in their first at this level of football following promotion last year.
