Benjamin Agu on the attack for Horbury Town in their game against Brigg Town.

ACTION SPECIAL: 10 images from Horbury Town's Toolstation NCE League game against Brigg Town

Photographer Scott Merrylees was at the Slazengers Sports Complex where Horbury Town hosted Brigg Town in their latest game in the Toolstation NCE Division One.

By Tony Harber
2 minutes ago

Here’s a look at his images from a match in which Horbury tried in vain to break the visitors’ rearguard and eventually fell to a 2-0 defeat.

Despite the setback Horbury still remain in fifth place and are enjoying a great season in their first at this level of football following promotion last year.

1. Horbury Town v Brigg Town

Benjamin Agu attempts a through ball for Horbury Town.

Photo: Scott Merrylees

2. Horbury Town v Brigg Town

Sam Kyeremeh takes on a Horbury Town defender.

Photo: Scott Merrylees

3. Horbury Town v Brigg Town

Horbury Town striker James Cusworth in the clear.

Photo: Scott Merrylees

4. Horbury Town v Brigg Town

Horbury Town's Finlay Ellis plays the ball in.

Photo: Scott Merrylees

