Adam Priestley hat-trick fires 10-man Ossett United to 5-0 win over Gresley

Ossett United displayed their promotion credentials at Gresley FC on Saturday afternoon.

Andy Welsh's side scored four times with 10 men after Alex McQuade was controversially sent off with 37 minutes gone.

Gibraltar international Adam Priestley had put the visitors ahead just before the half hour, latching onto a ball over the top and firing home.

The Ossett forward went on to complete his hat-trick by the 52nd minute before two goals from Tom Corner sealed victory.

United are still just one place and one point outside the play-offs, after the top five all claimed maximum points at the weekend.

The United boss felt aggrieved by McQuade's dismissal but praised his side for the way they in which they responded to the setback.

"It was one of them days when everything was against us, if I am honest," Welsh told the club's social media channels on Saturday.

"The sending off should never have been a sending off.

"I think the referee should have had more of a look at it rather than brandishing the red card straight away.

"From there, we had two young lads came out of the academy and Myles Foley did very, very well.

"Marko Basic is a young lad and he has come on and affected the game."

Priestley doubled Ossett's advantage on the stroke of half time as he fired a free-kick low into the corner.

He completed his hat-trick seven minutes into the second half, heading the ball in at the back post.

With 10 minutes remaining, Corner's long-range effort was fumbled into the net by Gresley keeper Oliver Fairbrother.

Corner completed the rout as he grabbed his second and Ossett's fifth deep into time added on.