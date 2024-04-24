AFC Royal fight back to defeat youthful Nostell MW team in cup final
Nostell made a promising start and went close in the sixth minute when striker Joe Penn cultivated an opportunity for Dillon Connelly who beat his marker with ease before his effort skimmed past the post.
Both Connelly and Josh Craig were proving a threat with the latter going close with a raking effort.
In an isolated break in the 23rd minute, Adi Parker headed wide, but four minutes later a long punt by Nostell goalkeeper George Bason was misjudged by a Royal defender under the close attention of Connelly who strode clear to steer his side ahead in clinical fashion.
The Norton-based side wrestled some control following the setback with the versatile Jake Holdsworth proving to be a pivotal influence.
Royal levelled in the 32nd minute when a deep throw-in from the left-flank by full-back Ethan Wheeler was flicked on by Adi Parker and Jake Holdsworth drove home from close range.
The second half saw Royal post an early warning as Lewis Hall forced a point-blank save from Nostell custodial George Bason.
Jacob Toomer missed a great chance before Royal went ahead when Joshua Taylor’s teasing cross led to a tap-in for Brachan Steel.
Nostell, with Josh Craig, Lee Dooler and Tom Booth rallying their side on, saw Josh Buxton shoot narrowly wide and Joe Penn had a goal disallowed for a close offside decision.
Injuries forced Nostell to introduce 17-year-olds in Jason Illingworth and Hayden Swift, but they came close to an equaliser. Bason made another point-blank save to deny Parker, but could not prevent Royal sealing victory as Holdsworth and Scott Dixon linked up swiftly to send Parker clear to score.
The man of the match award, sponsored by Pennines Trophies (Heckmondwike), was won by the versatile Jake Holdsworth, of AFC Royal.
The match balls were sponsored by Lightwaves Leisure & Community Centre (Wakefield).