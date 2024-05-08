AFC Royal hold on to edge out Wakefield Athletic in Seymour Memorial Trophy final

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Athletic made a bright start and took the lead in the seventh minute when Kane Whitaker’s fierce free-kick from the edge of the box forced a parried stop from keeper Lee Mayberry only to see midfielder Ray Cheng fire the loose ball home from close range.

It took cup kings Royal just three minutes to haul themselves level when a free-kick by Connor Evans was blocked by the Athletic defensive wall only to see Chris Hancock send a piledriver into the bottom corner of the net.

Royal were then reduced to 10 men with their goal scorer shown a red card for dangerous play. Wakefield played some good football, but missed gilt-edged chances and were denied by good goalkeeping from Mayberry.

Wakefield Athletic first team before their Seymour Memorial Trophy final against AFC Royal.

Athletic forced the game in the second half as Danny Young and Cheng were denied by Mayberry. But against the run of play Daniel Bell headed Royal back in front.

Teenage keeper Logan Owen-Williams produced two fine point-blank saves, but he was beaten a third time as Jake Holdsworth lobbed the keeper from 50 yards out for the goal of the game.

Athletic made a late rally and pulled a goal back with Whitaker’s spot kick. Banta Darbou and James Holman then saw efforts blocked and Young was denied by a point-blank Mayberry save as Royal held on to claim more silverware in front of a big crowd.