All the pressure on Guiseley AFC ahead of West Riding County Cup Final, says Ossett United boss Andy Welsh

Ossett United manager Andy Welsh feels that "all the pressure" is on Guiseley AFC in tonight's West Riding County Cup Final (7.45pm).

Guiseley are in the midst of a relegation battle in the National League North and could rest some key men during tonight's final at Ingfield.

Action from Ossett United's 2-1 win over Tadcaster Albion on Saturday afternoon. PIC: John Hirst.

However, Welsh believes that his side shouldn't be bothered by what side their higher-ranked foes field in this evening's showpiece.

And he insists that whatever Guiseley side they face, Ossett must focus on themselves.

"I am not really bothered about what side they bring over, because it is about what we do," said Welsh.

"If they bring a strong side over, or a weakened side over - we have got to focus on ourselves.

"If you start looking at which players you are playing, you are taking your eye off the ball.

"For us, it is about getting a result and winning our first-ever cup final.

Welsh added: "Guiseley are coming with all the pressure on them, they are the higher-placed team.

"They have got a very high playing budget as well, the incentive is there for our players to show they can go and compete with these players."

Welsh feels that, regardless of tomorrow night's result, it has been a superb first season for United.

The former Sunderland player has guided Ossett to third in the Evo-Stik East, following their 2-1 win over Tadcaster Albion last Saturday.

United are six points ahead of sixth-placed Tadcaster with four games to go, making their participation in the play-offs increasing likely.

The Ingfield side also has the highest-average home attendance in the Evo-Stik East with an average crowd of 470.

Welsh added: "We have gone into the season as a newly-formed team but we have created an unbelievable fanbase.

"We have performed at the top end of the table and we will also give the fans a great day out with the cup final.

"There is a great sense of pride for myself as a manager and there is great sense of pride in the players and the owners, we want to go out tomorrow night and do ourselves justice.

"If we win the game, fantastic. If we don't win the game, it has still been a great run.

"But I would like to think that we can give it a real good go tomorrow."