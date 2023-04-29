News you can trust since 1852
Alverthorpe youngsters prepare for cup final appearance

Alverthorpe U11s Whites are looking forward to a cup final appearance after crowning their fine season with an impressive semi-final performance.

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 29th Apr 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read

The youngsters produced an outstanding attacking performance against Rothwell Town Juniors U11s to win through to the final of the Garforth Junior League’s Challenge Trophy.

After a closely contested first half that ended with Alverthorpe 3-2 ahead they turned on the style after the break to run out eventual 6-2 winners of their semi.

The victory earned them a place in the final of the Garforth League Cup, which is set to take place on Sunday, May 7 (kick-off 12.15pm) at Thornes Juniors Football Club, and will see opposition come from Horsforth St Margarets U11s Chargers, who defeated Woodkirk Valley Whites 2-1 in their semi.

Alverthorpe Juniors U11s are set to play in the Garforth Junior League Challenge Trophy final.Alverthorpe Juniors U11s are set to play in the Garforth Junior League Challenge Trophy final.
In the quarter-finals Alverthorpe played another of Horsforth St Margarets teams as they knocked out their Mustangs 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

Previously they defeated Woodkirk Valley Blacks 4-0, plus Ossett Albion Juniors Blacks 7-3 and Bramley Phoenix 4-0.

Delighted Alverthorpe U11s players and coaching staff pictured are: Back row, coach Nathan Kenney, Harrison Royston, Ryan Mason, Carter Kenney, Coby Brown, Coach Michael Brown, Euan Chisem, Josh, Eddie Coppinger, coach Mark Chisem. Front row, Bradley Taylor, Alfie Edwards, Idol Rahman, Rian Mistry Tristan Javens.

Ethan Bryan is missing from the picture, but is part of the squad and will play in the final.

