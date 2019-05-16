Andy Welsh and Paul Quinn agree one-year extension at Ossett United

Ossett United have agreed a one-year extension deal with management team Andy Welsh and Paul Quinn.

Manager Welsh, along with assistant Quinn enjoyed a fantastic first season at the helm, finishing in the Evo-Stik East play-offs and lifting the West Riding County Cup.

United boasted one of the best defensive records in the division in 2018/19 and defeated National League sides FC Halifax Town and Guiseley on their way to County Cup glory.

And it has been confirmed that the duo will remain at Ossett as the club continues to build following its merger last year.

"I couldn't have imagined the season we have just had," said Welsh.

"To win a cup, get to the play-off semi-final and with the crowds that we had, the place is absolutely buzzing.

"For me and Quinny, it's a no-brainer. We want to continue with the club and keep moving forward."

Welsh added: "It's been a great season. For myself and Quinny, we came on board last year because we saw it as a long-term project.

"And this project in its first season has gone beyond anyone's wildest imaginations.

"In the second season, we have got to make sure we bring in the right players.

"With the financial side of things, we might need to be a bit more clever with our recruitment.

"But that is one thing that myself and Quinny thrive on, sourcing players who want to play for the badge and that's what we are on with at the minute."

Chief executive Phil Smith insists the club didn't have to think much about extending Welsh and Quinn's stay at Ingfield.

However, Smith admits that United won't have as big a budget as last season but is confident the current management duo are the right men for the job.

He said: "How could we not go with these guys again after the success of last season.

"However, there has been a review of the business and we won't be as lavish as last year.

"Last year, we over-budgeted in certain areas but we are planning on being more sustainable next season.

"It is a bit of challenge for the guys, but I feel they can mount a bid for the play-offs again."