Angry manager Craig Rouse hits out after Pontefract Collieries let three-goal lead slip at Sheffield FC

​Colls looked set to end their five-match run without a win in fine style as they led 3-0 on the road at Sheffield FC thanks to two goals from the bang in form Mikey Dunn and one by centre-back Spencer Clarke.

But they ended up bringing home just one point after the South Yorkshire side summoned up an amazing comeback to draw 3-3, helped by the referee allowing seven minutes of additional time at the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ponte had scored all three of their goals by the second minute of the second half, but were pegged back by efforts from Connor Cutts, Basile Zottos and Marc Nesham, who bagged the equaliser in the seventh and final minute of the added time.

Pontefract Collieries manager Craig Rouse was unhappy that his side threw away a three-goal lead to draw at Sheffield FC. Picture: JLH Photography

“I’m flabbergasted,” said Colls manager Rouse. “There’s no justification for playing seven minutes in that game – there isn’t an injury throughout the second half.

“He (the referee) added five minutes then we make a substitute when the five minutes are already up, he then adds another two on, which leads to the equalising goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Players surrounded him at the end and he hasn’t shown a card so it’s obvious on the back of that that he knows he’s made a mistake.

"We have to look what we can do as well – three goals up and three goalkeeping errors. It’s a catalogue of errors. The third goal has six errors in there.

"We’ve thrown away a good performance. We’ve pressed the self destruct button.”

Colls are back at home this Saturday when they take on Carlton Town and they travel to play Hebburn Town next Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad