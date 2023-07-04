News you can trust since 1852
Barnsley sign Pontefract Collieries defender Jack Shepherd

Pontefract Collieries have confirmed that their talented young defender Jack Shepherd has been given an opportunity to shine in the EFL after signing for Division One club Barnsley FC.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 4th Jul 2023, 11:50 BST- 2 min read
Jack Shepherd has left Pontefract Collieries to join Barnsley FC. Picture: Scott MerryleesJack Shepherd has left Pontefract Collieries to join Barnsley FC. Picture: Scott Merrylees
Jack Shepherd has left Pontefract Collieries to join Barnsley FC. Picture: Scott Merrylees

The deal to allow Shepherd to join the League One club sees Colls hold a significant sell on clause and Barnsley will send a team to play the Pontefract team in a pre-season game as part of the agreement.

It will be a great chance for the player to make a mark in his football career and the Pontefract club does not want to stand in his way.

Shepherd has been voted Colls’ young player of the season two years running and has impressed as a defender who reads the game well and has an eye catching ability to bring the ball out from the back.

Jack Shepherd in action for Pontefract Collieries last season. Picture: Scott Merrylees
He mostly plays centre-back, but can operate at left-back and arrived at Ponte from Penistone Church in 2021.

He made his Colls debut in the FA Trophy against Yorkshire Amateur at left-back, but by the end of the season he had settled at centre-half and was even dubbed a “Young Maldini” by the home faithful.

Colls manager Craig Rouse tweeted a message to his departing player, who he believes can go on to a big career in football.

He said: “Good luck Shep. Outstanding young talent with a drive and work ethic to match.

"No doubt in my mind you'll go on to be a success. Go get em mate.

"Been an absolute pleasure to work with and I've no doubt in my mind that you'll go from strength to strength.”

Colls have been strengthening their squad for the season ahead, with their most recent acquisition being 21-year-old forward Adam Haw from NPL Premier Division side Guiseley AFC.

Haw played 36 times in the Northern Premier League for Guiseley, where he came through their academy set up before signing first team forms in 2020.

