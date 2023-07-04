Jack Shepherd has left Pontefract Collieries to join Barnsley FC. Picture: Scott Merrylees

The deal to allow Shepherd to join the League One club sees Colls hold a significant sell on clause and Barnsley will send a team to play the Pontefract team in a pre-season game as part of the agreement.

It will be a great chance for the player to make a mark in his football career and the Pontefract club does not want to stand in his way.

Shepherd has been voted Colls’ young player of the season two years running and has impressed as a defender who reads the game well and has an eye catching ability to bring the ball out from the back.

Jack Shepherd in action for Pontefract Collieries last season. Picture: Scott Merrylees

He mostly plays centre-back, but can operate at left-back and arrived at Ponte from Penistone Church in 2021.

He made his Colls debut in the FA Trophy against Yorkshire Amateur at left-back, but by the end of the season he had settled at centre-half and was even dubbed a “Young Maldini” by the home faithful.

Colls manager Craig Rouse tweeted a message to his departing player, who he believes can go on to a big career in football.

He said: “Good luck Shep. Outstanding young talent with a drive and work ethic to match.

"No doubt in my mind you'll go on to be a success. Go get em mate.

"Been an absolute pleasure to work with and I've no doubt in my mind that you'll go from strength to strength.”

Colls have been strengthening their squad for the season ahead, with their most recent acquisition being 21-year-old forward Adam Haw from NPL Premier Division side Guiseley AFC.

