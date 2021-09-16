Beth Mead loving life at Arsenal after flying start to the season

Beth Mead (right) and Leah Williamson of Arsenal warm up before theChampions League match against Slavia Prague

Forward Mead scored the Gunners’ second goal in the 4-0 win at Reading in the Women’s Super League on Sunday, and then provided both assists for a brace of goals from Vivianne Miedema either side of the interval.

Arsenal opened their season with a 3-2 home win against defending champions Chelsea and also defeated Slavia Prague4-0 in the Champions League last Thursday, to complete a 7-0 aggregate win in the second qualifying round clash.

Mead said: “We always wanted to start off our league and Champions League campaign well and that’s what we’ve done.

Beth Mead, centre, in action for Arsenal Women against Slavia Prague

“It has been going great personally and the team also are in a great place and the dressing room atmosphere is top notch.”

New Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall has also made a big impression on the former Sunderland hot-shot.

Mead said: “Myself and the team are really enjoying life under the new manager.

“He wants us to play good football, enjoy what we are doing and most of all work hard.

“We have implemented that into all our games and that’s showing.”

The Gunners chief was full of praise for Mead after Sunday’s away win, saying: “We have a great squad, but Beth Mead has had an extremely good period and has been a really positive surprise for me to work with.

“I hope she can keep her form when she gets the England shirt on so she can show she is a great player at national team level again.”

Mead said: “It’s always nice to hear your manager say good things about you as a player but I’m just happy I’m playing my part for the team.”

The Gunners ace is in the England squad for tomorrow’s game against North Macedonia at St Mary’s and at Luxembourg on Tuesday night.

Both matches will be broadcast on ITV as a new four-year deal ensuring that all England tournament qualifiers and friendlies will be shown live, kicks into gear.

Mead added: “The women’s game is growing and getting bigger and better coverage.