Gabe Mozzini’s men came up with a superb response to their derby day blues as they blew Athersley Recreation away in midweek and carried on the good work in another Toolstation NCE Division One game at Beverley, although it was a much tougher match.

A dominant first half at home midweek against Athersley sealed the points for Wakey, with Harley Blankley opening the scoring with his first of the season.

Man of the match Jock Curran bagged a goal and an assist in an impressive first half and Billy Mole got two more to add to his tally – the second a late penalty which was struck Panenka style – while Daniel Hernandez scored his sixth of the season with a tap-in after the goalkeeper spilled the ball on the line.

Billy Mole bagged a hat-trick for Wakefield AFC at Beverley Town to make it five goals in two games.

Things were tougher on Saturday away at Beverley, but Mole was again the difference with a hat-trick to make him Wakefield’s current top scorer with 11 for the season.

Beverley made the better start and piled on the pressure until Mole’s opening goal on 32 minutes, which was a flowing team move culminating in a pinpoint cross from Mason Rubie that Mole met on the slide to tap-in.

Keeper George Bason made a crucial penalty save before half-time to enable Wakey to go in at 1-0.

That was one of many excellent contributions from him in a commanding performance between the sticks.Beverley did get an equaliser shortly after half-time, but Mole immediately responded when he finished a quick counter attack.

Owen Kirman returned to the Wakefield AFC team to score two goals at Beverley Town.