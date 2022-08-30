Chloe Billington at the double as Featherstone Rovers Ladies earn revenge

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Featherstone were determined to undo the outcome of the last meeting at the Summer Bash at Headingley, but a tightly fought match saw them 4-0 down at half-time.

However, the width of the now fit squad shone through in the second half as they gained hard fought ground down the centre and attacked the flanks with a try from Hannah Watts on the left and two almost full length scores by Chloe Billington on the right.

Billington was showing reasons why she has recently entered international status with the England Knights.

Chloe Billington touches the ball down for a try for Featherstone Rovers Ladies against Barrow Ladies. Picture: John Victor

Barrow tried to come back into the game in the last quarter, but Featherstone’s defensive effort was intense and their line was only breached once.

Rovers’ 14-10 victory included a conversion from Watts. They remain in third, four points behind Barrow for who it was only their third defeat of the season. The two sides meet again at Craven Park in a couple of weeks.

Rovers head coach Marie Colley said: “It was a tough game in tough conditions against a stubborn Barrow side.

Zoe Teece in action for Featherstone Rovers Ladies against Barrow Ladies. Picture: John Victor

“In the first half we were far from our best, but we came out with a different desire in the second half and managed to get the result we wanted.”

After the game Zoe Teece announced to her teammates that she will be leaving Rovers. The long serving member of the squad will be missed for her physicality, passion, friendship and laughs.