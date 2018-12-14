Cleethorpes aren’t to be taken lightly, insists Welsh

Ossett United won’t be taking tomorrow’s trip to Cleethorpes Town lightly, insists manager Andy Welsh.

Welsh’s side won the reverse fixture 4-0 in August, in their first home game since their formation earlier this year.

Marko Basic scored last weekend. PIC: Scott Merrylees.

United returned to winning ways last weekend with a 3-0 win over Stocksbridge Park Steels at Ingfield.

Cleethorpes, meanwhile, secured a surprise 4-2 victory away at runaway league leaders Morpeth Town.

And Welsh says tomorrow’s opponents are not to be underestimated.

“At the start of the season, Cleethorpes were one of the favourites to be up there at the top of the league,” said Welsh.

Ross Hardaker was named man of the match against Stocksbridge. PIC: Scott Merrylees.

“I think they are in a similar position to us, they are a couple of games behind people.

“And if both teams can go on a good run then we will both comfortably be in the play-offs.”

With the second half of the season beginning to get underway, Welsh feels that one of Ossett’s biggest issues has been their high number of draws.

The Ingfield side have only lost one more game than table toppers Morpeth Town but have drawn seven of their 17 games so far.

Welsh added: “I think where we have let ourselves down, is with the number of draws.

“We have only lost one more game than Morpeth.

“The Cleethorpes game, we will be treating it like you are going to your Morpeth and your Marske and places like that.

“It is going to be a difficult game without doubt.”

United have played a game less than the majority of teams currently in the play-off places.

They are seven points behind fifth-placed Lincoln United but have played three games less.

“Our mentality is that we want to win every game, we will go there wanting to pick something up,” said Welsh.

“It is one game, we have got to treat is as one game.

“We can’t look further than Saturday’s game, we have got a job to do and the players know what that job is.”

The United manager was pleased with the response from his players last weekend as they secured all three points against Stocksbridge.

First-half goals from Marko Basic and Aidan Chippendale put Ossett in control at the break.

Jack Vann completed the scoring in the final minute of the game to round off an encouraging performance.

“Going into the game we knew that the previous weekend’s result wasn’t good enough,” added Welsh.

“We needed a reaction from the players. Some players were left out and that is the way it is going to be.

“If people aren’t pulling their weight, we will look for reactions and we have got a squad more than capable.”