Luke Hinsley scored Pontefract Collieries' early goal at Stockton Town.

Colls led through Luke Hinsley after just two minutes and held on to their advantage to half-time and beyond the hour mark of the match.

But they were undone by three goals in 16 minutes and came home empty handed against opponents likely to go forward to the end of season play-offs.

“It probably sums up where we are,” said manager Craig Rouse.

“In the first 45 minutes we looked really good, looked in control and moved the ball well, but you look at the second half and it was chalk and cheese.

“We had five senior players who would make an impression on the team out injured or suspended.

"But I don’t want to take anything away from Stockton, the rotation they’ve got in their front four is great, their seven and 11 are as good as anything in this league. They should really be playing one or two leagues higher."

Rouse took some positives from the game to take into the next match.

He explained: "We showed we can pose threats to these teams. We beat Stockton at home and showed we can compete with these sides and go deep into games.

"Really at 1-0 until we made a silly decision we were well in control and were frustrating them.

"We'll be focusing on how to regain control in games and how to regain composure and make sure we can pose threats to them.

"But Stockton were the better side on the day, especially the last 40 minutes, and they've really hurt us with good quality."

Ponte probably need another win yet to be safe from relegation and will be looking to get it at home to Yorkshire Amateur this Saturday.

"What we don't want to do is end the season with a whimper," added Rouse.

"We've got games we can compete in and games we want to win.

"My standards won't change, we want to compete in them games.

"We want to take this club higher up the table next year so there's a few players who are playing for their future.

"They've got four or five games to show that they should be in our plans for next year.