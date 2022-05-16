Date and venue confirmed for replayed Landlords Trophy final between Shepherds Arms and Nostell MW (Sunday)

The final was recently abandoned after Shepherds player Rhys Wilkinson suffered a broken leg and had to be taken to hospital.

Entry fee into the ground for the rearranged game will be on a voluntary basis upon arrival with all the proceeds donated to Rhys Wilkinson and his family.

With Rhys having a young family and not being able to work due to the injury his teammate James Eyles has set up a gofundme page to raise money to help him at this tough time.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The replayed Wakefield Sunday League Landlords Cup final between Nostell MW (Sunday) and Shepherds Arms will take place on Sunday at Altofts FC. The original match was abandoned when Rhys Wilkinson was injured and had to be taken to hospital.

The goal is to raise £2,000 and the page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/rhys-wilkinson-fundraiser?qid=0064ba722bd6338a6b83c4a16cdcd389Shepherds Arms FC will be doing the Yorkshire Three Peaks on Sunday, May 29 to try and raise as much money as possible to help him with his bills etc