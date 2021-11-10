Doyle delivers boost ahead of big away tests for Emley AFC

Lennon O'Grady (left) and George Doyle celebrate Emley's winning goal against Goole AFC. Picture: Mark Parsons

The Pewits travel to play leaders Grimsby Borough tonight in an obvious big test and quickly follow-up with another away game at Silsden on Saturday.

They go into the first of the matches sitting fourth from bottom, but are just three points behind Winterton Rangers, who are in ninth, so know it will only take a couple of positive results to be able to climb into a healthy league position.

And they could be encouraged by a dominating display last Saturday when they may have only beaten Goole AFC 2-1 at the Fantastic Media Welfare Ground, but it was a much more comprehensive win than the score suggested.

Emley's George Doyle tucks the ball past the Goole AFC goalkeeper to score the winning goal. Picture: Mark Parsons

Goole’s defence was soon tested with their keeper into action early to save Joe Jagger’s free-kick.

Emley went ahead in the 20th minute when Jagger collected Dominic Riordan’s ball over the top and calmly chipped over keeper Dylan Parkin into the net.

Goole had to defend well to keep the score to one in the opening half, although they did fashion a great chance when Luke Williams went through one-on-one against home keeper Gary Stevens, but sent his effort over.

The visitors did equalise on the hour as James Arnold’s free-kick went through the defensive wall into the net.

Emley's Joe Jagger beats Goole AFC goalkeeper Dylan Parkin to score the opening goal in Emley's 2-1 win at the Fantastic Media Welfare Ground. Picture: Mark Parsons

But Emley responded and they went back in front when Lennon O’Grady and James Ngoe combined to set up George Doyle, who calmly finished.