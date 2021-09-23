Emley AFC arrow in on first win against previously unbeaten Sherwood

Football: Emley AFC report.

In fact Sherwood had not dropped a point from their five league games while Emley came into the game with a record of four draws and two defeats.

But it was the Pewits celebrating at the end after a superb away display. After being unlucky not to win previously it went their way this time and they took the lead three times.

George Doyle scored first on 15 minutes after latching onto Max Tweddle’s through ball.

The hosts quickly hit back through Ryan Ingram, but Emley restored their advantage when Doyle netted his second with a classy finish.

It stayed 2-1 until the 71st minute as Ingram finished off a swift counter-attack.

But the Pewits showed great resolve to come up with a winner 11 minutes from time. Harrison Blakey took hold of the ball and set up substitute Ryan John, who found the back of the net with a tremendous shot from 20 yards out.

Sherwood poured forward in the closing stages, but were denied an equaliser by keeper Sam Kelly, who made two superb saves.