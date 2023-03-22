Emley AFC continue unbeaten run in six-goal thriller with Golcar United

In an NCE Premier game that saw the lead swing one way then another and with late drama, with a bit of an edge to the game too, it was great entertainment for the near 700 crowd, writes Martin Eastwood.

It also meant both teams’ unbeaten records still stand, for Emley, it is 11 unbeaten going into Saturday’s crucial game against Winterton Rangers, which could decided a second promotion spot.

Emley kicked off in driving, swirling rain, rain that never let up once throughout the game, but it was Golcar who had the first attack, a corner that was cleared.

Paul Walker was on target for Emley's second goal in their 3-3 draw with Golcar United. Picture: Mark Parsons

The game soon became a battle with both teams trying to adapt to the conditions, Emley tried playing around and down the flanks, Golcar, more direct, hitting long balls for Kayle Price to chase, but the Pewits rearguard stayed in control.

It was Emley who had the first real attempt at goal, Joe Kenny firing over from a neat Clegg lay-off.

Golcar enjoyed a spell of pressure, which led to the game’s first goal, Price found room for a shot that took a fortunate deflection of a yellow shirted defender and looped over Dec Lambton.

Dom Riordan hobbled off to be replaced by Sam Pashley at the heart of Emley’s defence.

Two minutes later Emley were relieved to see another attack end with a shot that went wide.

But then they started to enjoy a spell on top, a lovely ball from Iyrwah Gooden from the left found Alex Metcalfe, but his shot went agonisingly wide.

Emley fans would not have long to wait before they could cheer an equaliser and what an equaliser! Right-back Steve Smith picked the ball up just over halfway and proceeded to head towards the Golcar area when he suddenly let fly with a left foot fizzer which beat the keeper and rolled into the bottom corner.

All square, but not for long, a free-kick that looked harsh on Emley was floated in for Dan Naidole to get in a header which beat Lambton, the Pewits were level for two minutes.

But they were soon back on the front foot, Paul Walker, teasing and toying with the defenders, had a shot blocked, Gooden flashed a ball across the area just past the reach of Clegg and Walker then cut inside and hammered a shot wide as the half came to a close.

The second half saw another Emley change with Donae Lawrence replacing Junayd Cassius-Gill and Lawrence was straight into the action, forcing a corner which was cleared by the home defence.

Lawrence then found himself with a decent chance, but ex-Emley keeper Stead saved.

The pressure was being piled on with Gooden pulling a shot wide then Walker also having a great chance to level when he was put through, but he could not sort his feet out in time and Stead again saved Golcar.

However, the keeper was powerless on the hour as Emley finally found their equaliser. Brilliant play by Gooden on the left saw the ball moved into Walker on the right, he took a touch on his right and smashed a shot beyond Stead into the corner.

The visitors looked to win it now and were awarded a free-kick 25 yards out. Walker stepped up and fired it goalwards, but a Golcar toe deflected it for a corner that was only partly cleared. It was recycled from the right and met with a downward header at the back post by Sam Pashley which crept past Stead into the net.

The soaked Emley fans down that end celebrated with the bench and the players, they had turned it around.

Emley then looked to hold or add to their lead, but Golcar made changes and it seemed to spur them on.

They thought they had equalised when Lambton pulled off a fantastic close range save, but from the resulting corner former Pewit Naidole bagged his second of the night and it was the home team’s turn to celebrate.

Both sides looked for a winner, Emley had their chance when Donae Lawrence played a ball into Joe Kenny who blasted wide, Metcalfe then did the same a minute or so later.

In the final minute Golcar had a penalty shout turned down much to the dismay of their fans behind that goal.

But in all fairness, both sides will be happy with a point on a tricky pitch and dreadful weather.

They meet again next month in the league cup semi-final, but for now the spoils are shared once again in the HD derby.

