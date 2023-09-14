Watch more videos on Shots!

Emley dominated the first half, but somehow found themselves 1-0 down at the break after being hit on the counter attack.

It was frustrating at times as Emley made a great start, Ross Hardaker's shot was pushed wide for a corner, likewise, a shot from Iyrwah Gooden who then cheekily backheeled the resulting corner wide as Albion's keeper was kept on his toes.

A good move down the right saw a free-kick awarded to Emley, but it was wasted and went for a goal kick.

Iyrwah Gooden was on target for an Emley equaliser as they drew 1-1 with unbeaten Albion Sports. Photo by Mark Parsons

James Walshaw was next to go close, but his shot was also put out for a corner as was Donae Lawrence's 12-yard shot, Albion had their keeper to thank for them still being in the game.

After half an hour the hosts, who had won all previous five league games, struggled to make any impression on Emley's defence.

But they then somehow found themselves 1-0 up, following their first meaningful foray into the Emley half. The league's top scorer Fox fired well over, Emley were then hit on the counter, a quick move down field saw the ball played into the area where Elvind Johnsen was on hand to tap past Dec Lambton.

It was a blow to Emley, but a good move and finish from the hosts.

Gooden was causing many problems and he had a couple of chances before half-time, but could not find an equaliser.

The second half did not really get going, Albion were happy to slow the game down and break it up, sitting back and hoping to counter again, the referee was frustratingly giving free-kicks and handing cards out like wedding invites and the game suffered for it.

It was past the hour mark before any real chance and it fell to Emley, Paul Walker did well on the left playing a neat ball into the path of Alex Metcalfe who shot agonisingly wide from around 20 yards out.

Emley remained on the attack for the next few minutes and finally found the back of the net, a defensive error saw the ball picked up by Gooden and he held off the defender to slot home past the keeper.

The Lions came back, though, and at the other end a shot was narrowly wide as the game looked to open up.

Then it closed down pretty quickly as a flurry of free-kicks and bookings, some of them looking pretty innocuous frustrated both teams, especially Emley who had assistant manager Steve Nicholson booked for voicing his frustration.

Emley made changes, Jerome, Haigh and Curtis for Walshaw, Clegg and Lawrence and Jerome wasted little time in introducing himself to the Albion defenders. He had a sight of goal but his header crept narrowly over.

As the game entered its last throws both teams had chances to win it, Albion awarded a dubious free-kick but it went wide and Emley thought they had won it in stoppage time, a free-kick was swung in from the right and a header at the back post somehow stayed out courtesy of an Albion boot. The subsequent corner was headed over by Pashley and that was the last chance of the game.