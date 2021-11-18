Emley AFC pegged back twice to draw in FA Vase warm-up

Emley players celebrate after George Doyle scored their second goal against Silsden. Picture: Mark Parsons

They were ahead twice after fine goals from Callum Charlton and George Doyle, but were pegged back each time and had to settle for a point from the Toolstation NCE Premier Division contest.

It was still an encouraging performance from the Pewits who will be looking for more of the same as they hit the Wembley trail in the second round of the FA Vase on Saturday.

They will be going into the unknown somewhat and face a long trip after being drawn out away to Newcastle Benfield, who play in Division One of the Northern League and are currently in eighth place after nine wins and nine defeats so far this season.

George Doyle heads home Emley's second goal against Silsden. Picture: Mark Parsons

Emley are fourth from bottom in their first season in the NCE Premier, but have been playing some decent football in recent weeks and started brightly at Silsden to go ahead after just six minutes when fine play down the left led to Charlton having time and space to shoot home.

Silsden eased their way into the contest, but were met by good defence from Antony Leech and Jamie Price.

At the other end, Joe Jagger sent a free-kick just over against his former club.

The hosts equalised on 28 minutes as a quick attack led to Jack Normanton scoring with a perfect lob over keeper Gary Stevens.

Emley’s Dominic Riordan looks to turn in the Silsden penalty area. Picture: Mark Parsons

New signing Donae Lawerence, who has joined from Workington, had a chance to score his first Pewits goal as he pounced on a stray Silsden pass, but a defender managed to block his shot and the ball was then headed wide.

Emley went back in front 12 minutes into the second half when Charlton’s corner was met by a bullet header from Doyle who sent the ball flying into the net.

Lennon O’Grady went close to putting the Pewits further in front, but Silsden dug in and went on to enjoy a good spell that culminated in them levelling again seven minutes from time.

The lively Normanton was again the scorer after finding space in the area before netting from a tight angle.

Both sides went for a winner without joy and a point each was maybe a fair result.

Emley have confirmed that two recently postponed matches have now been rescheduled.

The home game previously scheduled for September 28 against Handsworth will now take place at the Fantastic Media Welfare Ground on Tuesday, November 30, kick-off 7.45pm.