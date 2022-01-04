Emley AFC’s frustrations continue as they lose out to Penistone Church despite dominating possession

Jimmy Eyles scored Emley AFC's only goal in their game at Penistone Church. Picture: Mark Parsons

The Pewits have now gone five games without a win despite not being outplayed in any of them and followed up an unbelievable goalless draw with an Athersley Recreation team that ended with eight men with a 3-1 defeat away to Penistone Church last Saturday.

Emley gave as good as they got for much of the contest against top five opponents, but two goals in a minute just before half-time proved their undoing after they had looked like going in level at the break.

“We controlled most of the possession in the game,” said Pewits manager Richard Tracey.

“The second half they allow you to as they were 3-1 up, but the first half they had a couple of forays forward, we then camped in their half for 20, 25 minutes without really creating anything.

“Then we switch off and a poor kick and a poor control and all of a sudden from us having a goal kick it’s in the back of our net.

“Within minutes Jimmy (Eyles) scores a great goal and gets us back in it then Jaggs (Joe Jagger) has a free header from seven yards and it hits the inside of the post and drops in the keeper’s arms – which is our luck at the moment.

“It should have put us 2-1 up, but a bit of madness two minutes before half-time where we concede two goals in a minute – both us bringing about our own downfall – and it’s 3-1.

“In the second half they came out to manage the game. We’ve hit the bar, but we don’t create enough when teams are camped in and it’s something we’ve got to address.”

Emley had the first decent chance in the game when Jagger saw his shot blocked after getting on the end of a Callum Charlton cross.

Jagger went close with a free-kick before keeper Sam Kelly was forced into his first serious save, denying the hosts in a one-on-one.

A minute later he was beaten, though, after Nathan Keightley was put through to open the scoring.

Emley swiftly hit back as Jagger flicked the ball on for Eyles, who beat the last defender before beautifully chipping the ball over the keeper.

Jagger looked to be sure to put the visitors ahead soon after, but his glancing header from Charlton’s cross hit the far post.

The gamebreaking moment followed as the Pewits failed to clear a corner and Keightley found the bottom corner with a shot across goal.

In the final seconds of the half, Penistone struck again with Keightley completing his hat-trick after latching onto a ball over the top.

Emley kept battling in the second half, but knew they faced a tough task against opponents happy to soak up the pressure and play on the break and for all their huffing and puffing they were not able to add to their solitary first half goal.

Penistone were lucky not to go down to 10 men when their captain brought down Eyles having already been booked. But they defended solidly, their only real alarm being when their crossbar was struck.

Shots from Jagger, Eyles and substitute George Doyle all failed to trouble the keeper and it stayed 3-1 to the final whistle.