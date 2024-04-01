Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Richard Tracey’s men sealed the NCE League’s Premier Division title in emphatic style as they hammered Goole 5-0 with a performance that showed why they have become champions.

A 1-0 win over Albion Sports when Iyrwah Gooden scored the only goal in midweek took the Pewits to within a point of the championship and they were in no mood to let their chance to celebrate slip.

Emley opened up a two-goal lead in the first half at the Victoria Pleasure Grounds thanks to a Ruben Jerome brace before adding three more in the final 20 minutes to spark well deserved celebrations.

Emley players and staff celebrate their NCE League title success. Picture: Mark Parsons

The victory left them 11 points clear of closest challengers Campion and ensured the title was won with three games still remainng.

On the front foot from the start, Emley created chances galore in the first half. Thomas Haigh saw an early shot from the edge of the area parried before Jerome soon looked dangerous in his first start since picking up an injury three weeks earlier.

Goole looked dangerous on counter attacks, but their keeper had to make a fine save to keep out Joe Kenny’s well struck shot and the visitors opened the scoring in the 18th minute as Jerome latched onto Gooden’s flick-on and held off his marker to squeeze a shot underneath the keeper.

After continuing to pepper the Goole goal a second duly followed when Jerome smartly took the ball round the onrushing Goole keeper and rolled the ball into the net for his 36th goal of the season.

Emley supporters celebrate at Goole. Picture: Mark Parsons

Goole’s best chance came just before half-time, but Dec Lambton made a sperb save down to his left.

Emley were back on top in the second and only good saves from the home keeper denied Gooden and Jerome.

Goole frustrations boiled over as a coming together between their left winger and Sam Pashley turned nasty when players from both sides, as well as some Goole coaches, clashed on the sidelines.

Goole manager Nathan Helliwell was sent-off for dissent while Pashley and his adversary both received bookings.

Ruben Jerome scores one of Emley's five goals at Goole. Picture: Mark Parsons

The Pewits turned on the style in the final 20 minutes and captain Alex Metcalfe made it 3-0 from close range.

Off the bench, Steve Smith almost scored what may have been the goal of the season, as he picked up the ball around half-way before taking on everyone in his path and making his way into the area, but the substitute right back’s shot was agonisingly wide.

A fitting fourth goalscorer came in the form of the Emley born and bred Joe Clegg in the 88th minute when he was in the right place at the right time to slot home after James Walshaw miscontrolled a low cross.

A couple of minutes later Emley put the icing on the cake with a Walshaw penalty after he had been brought down.

Scenes of elation followed as the referee called time and players embraced fans who have supported the team throughout such an impressive season.

With the league won, Emley will now be heading to the Northern Premier Division One East next season where they will be mixing it with some prestigious non-league outfits they last tackled in the early 2000s.