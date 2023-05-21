Emley end 25-year wait to win Sheffield and Hallamshire Senior County Cup

Emley claimed the Sheffield and Hallamshire Senior County Cup for the first time since 1998 with a comprehensive 2-0 win over Maltby Main and there was not a penalty in sight, writes Martin Eastwood.

Roared on by a big and noisy following, Richard Tracey’s men took a 2-0 half-time lead and were never really in danger of throwing it away.

Maltby had the first sight at goal after five minutes, but the shot did not trouble Emley keeper Dec Lambton.

The triumphant Emley team celebrate winning the Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup final. Picture: Mark Parsons

Iyrwah Gooden then saw a shot go wide for Emley on 10 minutes as his side began to grow into the game.

Gooden had an effort ruled out for offside, but there was no denying the Pewits on 23 minutes when a good move saw the ball played to Paul Walker, who curled a shot into the net for the opening goal.

No sooner had the celebrations died down that Emley got a quickfire second as a defensive error saw the ball given straight to Gooden who took a moment before slotting past the stranded keeper – cue more celebrations and noise from the Emley fans.

Within a few minutes, there was a penalty appeal from Emley as Donae Lawrence was sent tumbling in the area, but the appeals were waved away by referee Thomas.

Gooden then fizzed a shot wide as Emley played out the rest of the first half in confident mood and deservedly took the applause from their fans as they came off for half-time.

Maltby needed a mini Sheffield Wednesday style comeback in the second half and they came out with a bit more intent. But the Pewits stil attacked and Joe Clegg headed wide.

As Emley for once failed to clear their lines Lambton was forced into a save and the rebound was put wide.

With the Emley fans still making all the noise in the stadium, they were almost cheering a third goal, with Kenny starting a move in midfield, Clegg and Walker combining. The ball fell to Gooden who teased the Maltby defence before smashing a lovely shot off the crossbar.

Lambton was then on his guard to keep it at 2-0 as he pulled off a good, confident save.

With a few minutes remaining Emley had a few corners and one of them saw Rikki Paylor shot wide from 12 yards out.

There was another chance as Gooden and Charlton combined with pace from a counter attack, but the ball across the box was slightly overhit and the chance went.

Gooden, who was superb all night, had another chance to settle the tie, but after good work, his shot went wide.

Maltby tried everything in the last few minutes to get something out of the game, but this night was to be Emley’s and they defended stoically for the last few minutes to see the game out.

The only blip on the night was a late red card for Joe Kenny for dissent, but with the fans now right behind them, Emley played the game out and sealed a first cup win since Parkgate were beaten 3-0 at Hillsborough by Ronnie Glavin’s exciting side, exalted company indeed for Richard Tracey and his staff and players and fully deserved.

The full-time whistle sounded after five minutes of added time and the jubilant yellow shirted Pewits celebrated with their supporters who had played a massive part of the night and made up most of the crowd at the Eco-Power stadium.

Emley’s fans applauded the runners-up receiving their medals and then cheered wildly as skipper James Knowles lifted the fifth oldest knockout cup in the world and ended a 25-year wait.

Emley: Lambton, Smith, Hardaker, Metcalfe, Knowles, Paylor, Clegg, Kenny, Gooden, Walker, Lawrence. Subs (used): Pashley, Charlton; (unused) Cassius-Gill, Dry, Price.

