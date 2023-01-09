Emley have to settle for point after being frustrated by Albion tactics

The Pewits stay third in the Toolstation NCE Premier Division, a point behind Winterton in second, but with a game in hand.

It is fair to say that it was not the prettiest point or indeed the most exciting of games and most of the 410 crowd were left frustrated by the tactics of the visitors in the second half as they held on to a vital point of their own to aid their fight at the bottom.

Emley were by far the better side throughout, although they found the going tough at times and resolute Sports defending kept them at bay.

Joe Jagger earned Emley a point with a penalty against Albion Sports. Picture: Mark Parsons

Alex Metcalfe was the first to try his luck, but his shot went well over, as did an effort from Gooden under pressure in the area. Joe Jagger saw a nice curling shot saved by keeper McMahon.

However, it would be the Lions who would then shock the Fantastic Media Welfare Ground on the half-hour. Following a corner from their first foray into Emley territory, the ball was recycled back into area where Faulding turned it back and it took a deflection off Dec Lambton to trickle over the line.

It was time for Emley to step up and Jagger did just that, a free-kick going just over. and a deft backheeled flick from a Walker corner also just over.

But the second half will probably be best remembered for the wrong reasons as the game degenerated into a farce, but first there was a bit of football played by Emley

After only being denied by a last ditch tackle James Walshaw was sent tumbling 20 seconds later and Jagger put away the resulting penalty for the 29th goal of his productive season.

Within a minute, Walshaw was causing problems again, forcing a save from the keeper as Emley now looked to take the points. But the wounded Lions had other ideas with their tactics of spoiling at every opportunity.

A foul throw was hotly contested by the Albion captain and his mates, so much so that a yellow card sin-bin was issued. The goalkeeper was then also yellow carded for taking an age to take a goal kick.

Every decision was contested, every time the ball went out of play there was a yellow shirt in discussion with the referee, every kick took ages to complete, injuries were feigned and the time wasting became tedious but worked for them.

At some point, some football broke out, for a few minutes, Walker fired a shot wide and Albion somehow managed to get over the half-way line without wanting a rest to earn a free-kick.

There then followed an incident in the Emley penalty area, Walshaw challenging for a loose ball caught the defender, who stayed down. The keeper then came over to challenge the home striker, who put his hands up before the keeper theatrically threw himself to the floor.

It carried on, the referee stopping the game every minute or so to admonish an Albion player who was protesting, lecturing, complaining, Emley were not angels either and got dragged into the niggly, petty stuff instead of concentrating on their own game with Pashley booked for a late and crude challenge.

Sadly, the game petered out and a draw was the result with the Pewits fans feeling frustrated.

There were bright spots with an Emley debut for Elliott Harrison and also a second appearance for the club for Junayd Cassius-Gill.

It was still a sixth game unbeaten for Emley and still only leaders North Ferriby have beaten the Pewits in the league this season, with Knaresborough up next at home on Tuesday offering a chance for the Pewits to regain second spot.