Emley make NCE League Cup progress after winning thriller with Penguins

The Pewits twice had to come back from a deficit and were also pegged back after taking the lead for the first time by their opponents from a division below, writes Martin Eastwood.

In truth there did not appear much difference in the sides, although Emley made lots of changes to their line-up as they challenge on league and cup fronts.

After a slow start, Paul Walker’s early wayward free-kick apart there was not much action in the first 10 minutes.

Sam Pashley was on target twice for his first goals of the season for Emley. Picture: Mark Parsons

But suddenly, the visitors silenced the Welfare Ground with a stunning strike, right-back Patrick made his way to the edge of the area and from a tight angle, rifled a shot past Dec Lambton who could little else but try and get a hand on it.

Emley tried to come back into it but their final balls were off target and the Athersley defence marshalled the front line well.

The hosts were left feeding off scraps as they found it hard to make any headway in attack, Walker again saw a shot go wide before Lambton was forced to make a block at the other end.

Emley finally hit a purple patch. Hardaker, who replaced Dom Riordan early on, and Kelly started to get some joy down the flanks, Hardaker forcing a corner which was cleared and then came Emley’s best chance but Webster’s header from a superb Kelly cross was saved.

With five minutes to go to the break, Emley got a break, a ball into the area caused problems and Athersley thought they had cleared the danger, but the referee and his assistant had already seen the ball creep over the line. The goal was awarded to Sam Pashley who got the last touch from a scramble.

The first half had its moments without being hardly classic stuff, but the second half was a far more entertaining spectacle with five cracking goals for the 215 fans to enjoy.

Emley made an attacking change, bringing Gooden on for midfielder Brown.

It did not take too long to get going either with a goal five minutes in, but sadly for much of the crowd it went to the visitors, Patrick again found himself in space in the box and he again beat Lambton with a crisp, low finish.

Gooden was causing problems almost straight away with his running and positioning, enabling Hayden Webster to take control in midfield as Emley looked to dominate their opponents from Division One and the two of them combined to create a chance for Jake Kelly who just could not reach the final ball from Gooden.

Pashley almost had a second goal but his header from a corner was wide as was a shot from the visitors a couple of minutes later.

Then the fun really started, with four goals in a six-minute spell, with Emley trailing and looking for a way to turn the tie around, it looked like they had finally found the formula just past the hour. A ball into the back post was brilliantly attacked by Webster whose shot was saved, but the ball found its way into the path of Paul Walker, his well-placed shot nestled in the bottom corner and the Pewits had fought back to level for a second time.

They would go on to take the lead for the first time just a short time later, when Pashley powered home a right wing corner for his second of the game and indeed, the season.

It looked like the Premier Division side had done enough and would go on to win the game, nobody told the Penguins, though.

Within two minutes they were level at 3-3 with another cracking goal. There seemed to be no danger to the Emley goal when the ball bobbled around 20 plus yards out, but Garside let fly with a belter on the half-volley, giving Lambton no chance.

Three goals in four minutes would soon be four in six as Emley scored a beauty of their own.

A free-kick on the right was played in low, Pashley ran towards it, but stepped over it leaving the space free for Joe Jagger to bury his 18th goal of the season in front of the vocal Emley fans in the shed.

It was 4-3 now and time to catch breaths, the game suddenly became a scrappy affair with yellow cards and frustrations everywhere, there would be no more goals, but both teams still had all to play for.

Athersley stuck at their task and the hosts had Lambton to thank for keeping their lead.

After a spell of pressure late on in the game, there was a chance for former Emley striker Jack Bennett who managed to get a shot on target, but to Emley’s relief, Lambton was down low to save and ensure Emley maintain the unbeaten run which now stands at 14.

