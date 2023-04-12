The Pewits went into their penultimate game of the season knowing four points from their last two matches would clinch them the runners-up place after a dramatic turn of events at the weekend.

But they were unable to take their opportunity despite looking good for at least a point for the majority of their game at Hallam and suffered the narrowest of defeats.

In the end a single goal scored by Nicolantonio Degrolamo 15 minutes from time was enough to break Emley hearts and they will finish in third place.

Alex Metcalfe had a penalty saved in Emley's heartbreaking 1-0 defeat at Hallam. Picture: Mark Parsons

They can be proud of their efforts, however, with 22 wins and only four defeats in a campaign in which they have collected 77 points with a last match, at Barton Town on Saturday, to come.

And there are more chances to finish the season with success as the Pewits will play Maltby Main in the final of the Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup and are still in the League Cup, facing a semi-final at Golcar United on April 21.

​It was just not Emley’s night on Tuesday as they were unable to take any of their chances, including Alex Metcalfe having a penalty saved in the first half after Steve Smith had been sent tumbling in the area and Rikki Paylor seeing a shot come back off the crossbar after the break.

Sam Pashley was sent-off for a second bookable offence in the second half, leaving his side to play the last 20 minutes with 10 men.

Hallam then netted their winner through Degrolamo’s well taken finish.

Emley are in action in their last league game this Saturday, away to Barton Town.

