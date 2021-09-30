Eyles breaks Wakefield Athletic hearts with late winner to take holders through in Landlords Cup

Two goals: Jimmy Eyles. Picture: Mark Parsons

Jimmy Eyles, who plays in the NCE Premier Division with Emley, scored twice to gain a hard-earned berth in the last 16.

He opened the scoring for Shepherds with an effort from just outside the box after a well contested first half-hour.

Athletic enjoyed more and more possession as the game continued and equalised when captain Raymond Cheng finished clinically. Kane Whitaker and Luke Maw kept the home side’s attacks at bay, but an own goal put Shepherds back in front after the break.

Back came Athletic as striker Danny Young was fouled in the area, but a good advantage from referee Andrew Smith allowed midfielder Josh Harrison to smash the ball into the net.

Shep’s came up with a winner, however, as Eyles got to a long ball ahead of onrushing goalkeeper Aaron Dooley.

The Mikey Bell MOM award for Athletic was shared by Danny Jones, Joe Dack and Cheng.

Athletic host Dewsbury Rangers in a Premiership Two league fixture this Sunday.

A hat-trick apiece from Hammad Ali and Malachai Bailey saw Wakefield Athletic’s second string continue their 100 per cent win record with a blistering 7-0 success at home to Kirklands Reserves in Wakefield Sunday Championship One.

The game got off to an entertaining start with attacking football being played by both sides, but it was Wakefield who got their noses in front through in-form midfielder Ali who used his pace and tricky footwork to dart past defenders before finishing beautifully.

Teenage striker Bailey, 19, was next up to power home a fierce effort from outside the box before great football led to him netting his second.

The goals kept flowing as Usmaan Bashir’s long ball was latched onto by striker Mohammed Usman, who squeezed the ball home from a tight angle.

More goals soon followed from Ali who completed a first half hat-trick to make it 6-0.

The hosts only managed to find the net once in the second half through Bailey who completed his hat-trick following an excellent Usmaan Bashir crossfield pass.

Athletic found the woodwork to be their biggest enemy as they hit it three times through substitutes Amaan Aslam (twice) and Clinton Shaibu. The Mikey Bell MOM went to Bashir, Ali and Bailey. This Sunday Athletic A travel away to Angel Inn FC.

A goal of stunning quality from 18-year-old second half substitute Samba Jabbi helped Wakefield Athletic B to a 3-2 win away to a strong College FC outfit in Championship Two.

They were initially ahead through Jacob Laskowski after good work by Ryan Cooper and James Lindsay.

College responded with Will Marshall’s sweetly struck free-kick, but after missing several chances Athletic regained the lead as 16-year-old Kieran Noon showed quick footwork to score.

Again College hit back through Jed Firth’s 25-yard strike only for Athletic to grab the winner as Jabbi produced a smart turn and shot.

The Mikey Bell MOM went to Lindsay, Aiden Robinson and Noon. This Sunday, Athletic B host Westgate Common WMC.

Elsewhere in the Landlords Cup there was a penalty shoot-out win for Horse & Jockey as they edged out Hemsworth MW 6-5 after drawing 2-2 in the match with Sam Watson and Callum McDonald netting.

Peacock Wakefield went out 9-0 at Kirklands First, but there was a 6-0 cup success for Nostell MW Sunday against Dewsbury Rangers U21s, Dillon Connelly (two), Billy Mole (two), Ben McAdam and Dean Normington all scoring.

Nathan Faint struck twice and Dafydd Williams was also on target as Travellers Stanley won 3-1 at Shelley OA.

King George OB had Joe Turfrey (two), Billy Wood (two), Lee Watson, Mick Watson, Michael Liversidge, Joe Campbell and Shane Kilburn all on target as they beat St Ignatius 9-0.

Stanley United Sunday ran out convincing 10-1 winners away to Westgate Common as Dalton Holford led the way with a hat-trick and goals also came from Patrick Davies (two), Alfie Chivers, Mark Davies, Joe Scargill, Lewis Desceratony and David Mitchell.