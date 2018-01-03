Football: Black resigns as Ossett Town boss

Grant Black has resigned as first team manager at Ossett Town.

Lee Ashforth and Steve Ridley will be taking temporary charge of first team affairs before the club announces a permanent replacement.

A statement on the Town website said: “We would like to formally acknowledge and thank Grant for the significant achievements he has brought to the first team over the last two years.

“We have many fantastic moments from his tenure that will live in the memories of all associated with Ossett Town and others for many years to come.”

Black was appointed manager in February 2016, his first managerial role after a successful playing career in the Conference North and NPL with the likes of Harrogate Town, Buxton and Stalybridge Celtic.

He led the club away from the Evo-Stik First Division North relegation zone to safety and then to the play-off final in under 16 months.

However, following a solid start to this season’s campaign, Town have slumped in form in recent weeks, picking up just three points in their last eight league games.