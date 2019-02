Jack Owen's first-half brace propelled Nostell MW to a 2-0 home win over Swallownest on Saturday.

The Welfare marksman took his tally to 14 league goals to keep Nostell in third place in Northern Counties Division One, just four points adrift of joint leaders Grimsby Borough and Campion.

