Football: Ossett Albion loan Australian defender from Sunderland

Ossett Albion have pulled off something of a coup by securing the services of highly-promising defender Jacob Young, from Championship side Sunderland.

Young, 18, has already achieved much in his young football career and he has hooked-up with Albion until the end of the season.

Young moved to England from Perth when he was 15 years-old, his dream to become a professional footballer in Europe, and signed with Sunderland where he went on to become the U18s captain.

He has been likened to Chelsea star Marcus Alonso and, boasting height and power, Young is a real threat going forward.

He is versatile and can play anywhere along the back line or in midfield.

Young is tipped to be a future star of the Australian national team.