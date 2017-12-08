Football: Ossett Albion sign international striker from Farsley Celtic

Ossett Albion have signed Gibraltarian international striker Adam Priestley from Farsley Celtic.

The 27-year-old former Leeds United academy forward spent two months at Frickley Athletic last season, on loan from Alfreton Town, before moving to Farsley for a third spell at Celtic in June.

However, Priestley has now joined Albion who are in desperate need of goals in their bid to climb away from the lower reaches of the Evo-Stik North table.

Albion’s director of football Phil Smith said: “We are delighted to have got our man.

“For some weeks we have been scouting a handful of players and Adam fits the exact criteria of what we are looking for.

“Despite our league position, we are very happy with the squad we have built and all the players know that this is the squad we will be working with in preparation for next season.

“They have all agreed to buy into our plan.”

Priestley will go straight into Dave Haley’s squad for tomorrow’s game at Skelmersdale United.