Football: Your chance to submit design or vote on Ossett United’s new badge

Football fans in Ossett are being given the chance to have their say on the badge that will be adopted by the new Ossett United club.

United, formed by the proposed merger of Evo-Stik North rivals Ossett Albion and Ossett Town, will wear blue and much work has already been done to produce a short-list of three badge designs.

Fans can vote for one of these three or submit their own design by contacting Ossett United on Twitter or via email.

To vote on one of the three designs pictured (‘A’, ‘B’ or ‘C’), contact United on Twitter at @ossettunited. Alternatively, you can email your design or vote to admin@ossettunited.com

The deadline for submitted designs and votes is lunchtime on Thursday, March 22.